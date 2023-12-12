WINNEBAGO, Nebraska (KCAU) – The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has been working for decades to get back the land that was taken from them. KCAU met with Winnebago tribal council members to explain how lawmakers are now pushing to return the 1,600 acres to the tribe.

“This is an effort to get this land back that was a part of the tribe’s land base and to make the Winnebago people whole,” said Victoria Kitcheyan, Winnebago tribal council chairwoman.

For the past 50 years, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has been working to get the land back that was taken from them by the Army Corps of Engineers back in 1970.

“The Army Corps condemned a series of land up and down the Missouri river for a series of recreation projects,” Kitcheyan said. “That project never came to fruition, and all this while it’s been managed by the Iowa DNR through a license agreement. Through congressional acts, the tribe has been working to get these lands into trust for the Winnebago tribe.”

In November, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) introduced the Winnebago Transfer Act of 2023 to the Senate. The bill would give the land back to the Winnebago tribe.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is co-sponsoring the bill and believes that giving the land back has been a long time coming.

“I think we’ve finally come to the conclusion that this is time to correct a mistake that was made several decades ago against the Winnebagos,” he said.

With a bill in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, the members of the Winnebago Tribal Council are grateful for the support.

“They are really righting that wrong,” Kitcheyan said. “We could not be more thankful for them stepping up in front of this issue and working with the tribe to return that land.”

The tribe is currently waiting for a congressional hearing, which Sen. Grassley expects to take place in early 2024. Kitcheyan said that the whole process is worth more than just the land.

“It’s an act of love to get this returned back to the tribe,” she said.”

The Winnebago Land Transfer Act of 2023 was presented to the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) in February.