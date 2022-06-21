WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — The Winnebago Tribe has requested an environmental impact study on the proposed pipelines that would cross the Missouri River.

According to a release from the Winnebago Tribe, the tribe council unanimously approved a resolution that requested a study on the Summit Carbon Pipeline and the Navigator Heartland Greenway Carbon Pipeline.

The council is asking that a study be done before any permits for the pipelines are issued from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Woodbury County Commissioners, Dakota County Commissioners, and the Iowa Utility Board, according to the release.

The Winnebago Tribe has consistently opposed the issuance of pipeline permits that could negatively impact our lands or water… An environmental impact study would outline the effects of the proposed pipelines and alternatives. The permit-issuing bodies cannot make reasoned or informed decisions without this information. Nor can the general public.

The release stated that the construction of the pipeline would take place north of the Winnebago Indian Reservation which is downstream from the Missouri River where the pipeline would cross.

“CO2 is deadly when inhaled, what happens when this pipeline fails,” said Winnebago Tribal Secretary Lorelei DeCora, “The pipeline construction path is placed on the ancestral lands of the Nebraska Tribes, what happens when they disturb our ancestors’ burial sites? There is just too much unknown for these pipelines, that’s why it’s important that this study be conducted. It’s our duty to protect mother earth.”

The tribe filed official documents to the Iowa Utility Board and sent a resolution letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Woodbury County and Dakota County Commissioners. The release stated that the tribe’s council requested that each organization respond in writing.

“The Winnebago Tribe stands in solidarity with area farmers who oppose these pipelines and the use of eminent domain to acquire access to lands without landowner consent,” said Winnebago Tribal Chairwoman Victoria Kitcheyan, “The health, well-being, and rights of everyone is important to us all.”