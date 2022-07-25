WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — There are only a few days until Winnebago’s homecoming celebration begins and members of the community are finishing up preparations for the event.

Gordon Rave of the veteran services said the celebration has not changed its meaning in over 156 years.

“The Korean War, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Desert Storm. All our veterans, it’s honoring our veterans. That’s what happened a long time ago and it’s still happening that way,” Rave said.

The celebration is not only to honor those who have served but to get family together as well. The Winnebago museum director said that this celebration brings family in from all over the world.

“It’s exciting for us to have our family come,” said Sunshine Thomas-Bear. “I’m waiting for some people to show up tomorrow and the next day, you know that I haven’t seen or some that I haven’t even met, you know family members. So it’s really a good time for us all to get together as a family.”

Last year’s celebration was shortened to three days due to the ongoing pandemic. Attendees were also required to be vaccinated to enter, but that requirement has been waived this year.

“The health department would like it that people are vaccinated but it’s not a requirement to have it,” said Rave.

The celebration starts Thursday and ends Sunday night at the Veteran’s Memorial Park.