Neb. (KCAU) — With several companies looking to build pipelines across Siouxland, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska is asking for an environmental review.

The Tribe has submitted an environmental impact study request to the EPA, specifically as it pertains to the route of the proposed Heartland Greenway Garbon-capture Pipeline.

The Tribe tells us that it has concerns about how the pipeline could affect local groundwater and other waterways.

“IF that pipeline breaks or if it goes under the river and it breaks under there then it will contaminate the river and everyone downstream and our groundwater is also coming from the river as well,”

If the EPA accepts the request, Armell said the tribe will continue to explore legal options once the study is done.