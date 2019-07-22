Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska prepares for 153rd Powwow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We’re just days away from the Winnebago Homecoming Powwow and Celebration.

The 153rd Powwow will take place on July 25 through July 28 at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Winnebago. It’s known as one of the two ‘world’s oldest powwows.’ The annual homecoming celebration honors Chief Little Priest and 75 of his Winnebago warriors who served with the U.S. Cavalry in 1865.

The homecoming celebration is an opportunity to celebrate the tribe’s heritage and honors veterans from all wars. The Winnebago Homecoming Powwow and Celebration features traditional songs, dances, and food.

The annual celebration begins at dawn Wednesday, as two of Chief Little Priest’s descendants hoist an 1866 replica flag to the top of their flagpole. The flag represents more than 70 fallen veterans, including Little Priest.

You can find a full schedule of the events here.

Frank White, the Winnebago Tribal Chairman, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.