Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, NSP receives funding from Department of Justice

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Two Nebraska organizations awarded federal grants from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to register and track sex offenders.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced on Thursday the awards of $608,998 in DOJ grants to develop and improve systems to register and track sex offenders in the state of Nebraska.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has received $304,067 and the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) received $304,931 in the DOJ grant funds.

These grants, awarded by the Departments’ Office of Justice Programs (OJP), help states, U.S. territories, and tribal communities register and track sex offenders and enable them to meet the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The funds from the DOJ will also help maintain the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website.

“Citizens are better protected from sexual violence when jurisdictions follow SORNA’s standards,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “The Office of Justice Programs is committed to giving state, territory, and tribal officials the resources they need to register and track sex offenders and prevent known threats in one community from posing new dangers to others.”

OJP’s Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking (SMART Office) is awarding around $16 million in jurisdictions across the U.S. to develop and enhance programs designed to implement SORNA’s provisions.

The SMART Office is awarding almost $800,000 to provide training and technical assistance to jurisdictions implementing SORNA standards.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport will receive a $2.3 million Keep Young Athletes Safe grant to continue developing a comprehensive training and prevention program to prevent abuse in the athletic programs of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and related sports organizations.

The SMART Office will award nearly $1 million to the Institute for Intergovernmental Research to support maintenance, operations, and technological improvements for the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website, NSOPW.gov, which links state, territorial, and tribal public registry websites and allows the public to search for registered sex offenders on a national scale.

“These awards will enhance and continue to protect our community from predatory sex offenders,” said U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly. “This program will aid us in identifying those who have committed heinous crimes of sexual violence – another essential tool of protection for law enforcement and the community.”

“Our mission at the SMART Office is to help our state, tribal and territorial partners register and provide notification to the public of sex offenders within their jurisdictions,” said Kendel Ehrlich, Director of the SMART Office. “We will continue to provide both law enforcement and the public with the tools they need to better inform and protect their communities and themselves.”

