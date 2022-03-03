WINNEBAGO, Nebraska (KCAU) — More than a hundred years ago, Sergeant John Rice died in battle during World War I, and today the Winnebago Tribe that he was a part of is continuing to do their part to honor him and others who’ve courageously served.

A special ceremony took place in the tribal chambers at the Blackhawk Center, where Tribal Services Officer Gordon Rave presented a check of $5,500 to the Nebraska Medal of Honor Foundation’s president, Daryl Harrison.

Last spring, Harrison and other veterans walked the 423 miles of Highway 20 in Nebraska and received state recognition to name the road the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway. Today, he talked about the purpose of the foundation.

“We’re doing this both as a way of recognition for that community and as a way of creating an educational moment because we find that a lot of folks don’t know who the Medal of Honor people are and just what kind of stories are behind Medal of Honor,” said Harrison.

Harrison said the donation will cover all costs for the 24 x 24 inch signs that will be placed underneath population signs in each Nebraska community that can claim a Medal of Honor recipient, as well as taking care of Nebraska’s 35 gravesites of Medal of Honor veterans.

“Winnebago’s donation covering that whole project makes it possible for the foundation to move directly into its third phase and that third project then is properly adorning those gravesites,” said Harrison.

Winnebago’s war heroes, Sergeant Rice and Medal of Honor recipient Mitchell Red Cloud, were honored with veteran songs and tributes by tribal members overcome with emotion, including a descendant of Red Cloud.

“What I really want to say today is how appreciative I am of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska…excuse me…for honoring Uncle Mitchell,” said David Cards, nephew of Red Cloud.

Harrison said his dream for the foundation is to one day organize a Medal of Honor motorcycle rally over Memorial Day weekend that would bring in veterans from across the country to meet at Siouxland Freedom Park.