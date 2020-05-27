Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska confirms two more cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System (WCHS) has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago on Tuesday.

Health officials said one patient that tested positive was transferred to another facility for a higher level of care and is in stable condition.

WCHS reported that the other patient is in good condition and remains isolated at home.

The Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD) is continuing to monitor and notify any potential contacts of all the positive COVID-19 cases.

The Winnebago Reservation has a total of 16 cases of the virus and six of them recovered and one death.

Health officials said there have been 100 tests performed with 72 of them negative and 12 pending results.

The WCHS is comprised of the Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (TCUH) and WPHD.

Health officials said no other details will be released at this time to protect the privacy of all the patients.