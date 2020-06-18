Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska confirms two more cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System (WCHS) has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 and two additional virus-related deaths in the Winnebago Reservation.

Health officials said the two new cases are both reported in good condition and recovering at home.

WHCS adds that the two virus-related deaths weren’t related to each other and in both cases, the individual had underlying health issues.

As of June 18, the Winnebago Reservation has a total of 66 positive cases of the coronavirus and 50 of them have already recovered.

There have been three virus-related deaths within the Winnebago Community.

Health officials mention there have been 375 people tested for the virus with 307 of them being negative and two currently pending.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost a loved one. We were fortunate to have only one new positive case from the recent mass testing event but the fact that we also had two COVID-19 related deaths around the same time amplifies the need for us to take this virus seriously by following all safety precautions. We are a small community and every single life lost to this virus is one too many,” said Danelle Smith, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System CEO.

WCHS said this comes after a successful mass testing event that was held in Winnebago on June 9.

TestNebraska, the state’s initiative aimed to bring COVID-19 testing to residents in Nebraska, teamed up with the Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD) and the Winnebago Tribe to test any Winnebago resident that wanted to be tested.

The goal was to dramatically increase the rate of coronavirus testing on the Winnebago Reservation to help lower the spread of the virus.

Health officials reported a total of 228 people were tested in four hours and out of those tests, only one person from Winnebago was confirmed positive with COVID-19.

WCHS is comprised of the WPHD and Twelves Clan Unity Hospital (TCUH).

