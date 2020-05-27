Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska confirms three more cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System (WCHS) has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in the Winnebago Reservation on Wednesday.

Health officials said the three patients that tested positive are in good condition and are recovering at home in isolation.

The Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD) is continuing to monitor and notify any potential contacts of all the positive cases.

The Winnebago Reservation has had a total of 19 positive cases of the virus with eight of them recovered and one death.

There are 10 active cases of the coronavirus on the reservation.

WCHS reported there are 107 tests performed with 77 of them negative and 11 pending.

Health officials said no other details will be released at this time to protect the privacy of all the patients.

The WCHS is comprised of the Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (TCUH) and the WPHD.