WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 on the reservation.

Health officials said the person is no longer experiencing any symptoms and has been isolated at home since they were tested for the virus.

No other information has been released about the new case.

The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System will be holding a news conference on Thursday afternoon to provide more information about COVID-19 on the reservation.