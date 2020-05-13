Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska confirms one new case of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System (WCHS) has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on the Winnebago Reservation.

Officials said the patient was tested at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (TCUH) and transferred to another hospital for a higher level of care and remains in stable condition.

WCHS said no other details will be released at this time to protect the privacy of the patient.

There are now five total cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago and three of them have recovered.

“We appreciate the proactive efforts taken by the Winnebago Tribe to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We are right next to an area with a rapidly increasing number of cases. This creates a higher risk so we strongly encourage everyone to be vigilant and continue with social distancing,” said Danelle Smith, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System CEO.

They mention that it has already notified any potential contacts of the individual and is actively investigating the source of the exposure.

The WCHS is comprised of the Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD) and TCUH.