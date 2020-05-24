Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska confirms four more cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System (WCHS) has confirmed four more cases of COVID-19 in the Winnebago Reservation.

Health officials said the four additional cases were tested at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (TCUH) and three of them remain in good condition and isolated at home.

WCHS reported that one of the patients that tested positive was in stable condition and transferred to another facility for a higher level of care.

The Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD) is continuing to monitor and notify any potential contacts of the positive cases.

WPHD said there have been 85 individuals tested for the virus with 70 of them came back negative and two tests pending results.

WCHS reported the Winnebago Reservation has had a total of 13 positive cases of COVID-19 with five of them recovered and one death.

Health officials said no other details will be released at this time to protect the privacy of all the patients.

The WCHS is comprised of the TCUH and the WPHD.