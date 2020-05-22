Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska confirms first COVID-19 related death

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System (WCHS) has confirmed the first COVID-19 related death and one new case of the virus on the Winnebago Reservation Thursday night.

The details on the first virus-related death on the Winnebago Reservation have not been released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all who mourn the loss of their loved one. This is a very difficult time for our community as our tribal culture dictates that we should be together, especially when a relative passes away. We must continue to do everything we can to protect our community from further spread of COVID-19, while paying respects to the family,” said Danelle Smith, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System CEO.

Health officials said the additional positive case was tested at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (TCUH), is in good condition, and remains isolated at home.

The Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD) has already notified any potential contacts of the individual and is actively investigating the source of exposure.

WCHS mentions no other details will be released at this time to protect the privacy of the patients.

The Winnebago Reservation has a total of nine cases of the coronavirus with five of them have recovered.

The WCHS is compromised of the TCUH and the WPHD.