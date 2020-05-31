Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska confirms 14 more cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System (WCHS) has confirmed 14 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday night.

Health officials said the 14 patients that tested positive were all symptomatic but reported in good condition.

Two of them were tested in another county and the other 12 were tested at the Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (TCUH).

WCHS reported that all 14 patients are currently recovering at home in isolation.

The Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD) is continuing to monitor and notify any potential contacts of all the positive cases.

The Winnebago Reservation has had a total of 39 positive cases of the virus with eight of them recovered and one death.

Health officials said there have been a total of 145 COVID-19 tests performed, 100 of them negative, and six pending results.

WCHS mentions that no other details will be released at this time to protect the privacy of all the patients.

The WCHS is comprised of the WPHD and the TCUH.