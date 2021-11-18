Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska celebrate heritage with “Rock Your Mocs”

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — “Rock Your Mocs” was started in 2011 by Native Americans to raise awareness for their culture that grew into a world-wide event and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska held their celebration on Thursday.

Tribal council member Isaac Smith said the traditional clothing helps Native Americans be in tune with nature just like their ancestors.

“We lived off the land and used what we had around us in order to survive and still to this point in our lives we still recognize that and we give thanks for those kind of things,” Smith said.

Michelle Lamere teaches the Ho-Chunk language at the Winnebago Public School. She said her students rarely see their culture represented in media.

“Everyday we see a lot of Native people, but we don’t see a lot of Native clothing and I asked them if they ever see anybody wearing moccasins on TV and they said no,” Lamere said.

Sunshine Thomas-Bear, the Angel De Cora Museum director, said it’s important for present and future generations to know their heritage.

“We need to be proud of who we are and ensure that our children learn and know who they are,” Thomas-Bear said.

Rock Your Mocs started back in 2011 in New Mexico by a group of Native Americans and the event grew from one day to a week long back in 2019.



