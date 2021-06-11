Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska applauds termination of Keystone XL Pipeline project

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska is celebrating the termination of the Keystone XL Pipeline project.

In a Friday statement, the tribe said it was a hard-fought battle to protect the lands from the pipeline and other potential disasters. They applaud the termination of the project by TC Energy.

Chairwoman Victoria Kitcheyan said that they hope TC Energy and all other companies use the opportunity to “reexamine their role in protecting the environment.”

“This is a victory for not only Indian Country, but for all Turtle Island, additionally; protection of the Missouri river, the Oglala Aquifer and all the Mother Earth relatives for which water is life” Kitcheyan added.

The Winnebago Tribe has opposed the pipeline project for many years, formally opposing the project on April 6, 2017.

Officials said they hope the termination of the project spurs the end of what they call other harmful fossil fuel projects.