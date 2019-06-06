Winnebago Tribe member honored for rescuing dozens of people

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Winnebago Tribe and community members honored Anthony Walker, as their “Ho Chunk Hero” after he risked his life to help save dozens of people.

Richard Walker, the grandfather of Anthony Walker, explained how ecstatic he was to hear he was safe after his rescue.

“I’m just glad he’s alive and he wasn’t hurt. I’m glad he pulled out a lot of people out of that fire. It’s because of that, we honor him as a hero. He’s what we call our Ho Chunk Hero,” said Walker.

In April, officer Anthony Walker rescued 39 people from a burning apartment building on the Spirit Lake Reservation. It was an act so brave, the tribe came up with this one of a kind celebration in his honor.

Frank White, the chairman of the Winnebago Tribe, explained how this was the first time the tribe has celebrated a hero in this way.

“This little gathering is something that is overdue. We have individuals within the tribe that has done similar things, but they didn’t stop to acknowledge and recognize them,” said White.

During the celebration, tribal leaders presented Walker with sacred gifts of their native American culture.

“We’re going to present him with a sacred pipe. We’re going to have a meal for the entire community, and a pow-wow will follow,” said Walker.

While this was the first time the Winnebago Tribe celebrated a hero in this way, they said they will continue to honor future heroes and hopefully make this a tradition.