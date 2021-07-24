Winnebago Tribe kicks off 155th annual Pow Wow

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – After last year’s Pow Wow was canceled due to COVID-19, tribal members from across the country flocked to Winnebago on Friday to celebrate their culture, but also life creeping back to normal.

The Pow Wow at Winnebago Veterans Park looked a little different this year.

There was still plenty of dancing, singing, and drumming, and it was still free to get in, but attendees also had to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated.

Winnebago Tribal Communications Director Garan Coons spoke about the importance of having the event after a year away.

“I know not everyone could attend, because some haven’t been vaccinated, but that was a decision that the veterans wanted to make to try to keep everyone safe,” said Coons.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts came to tour the reservation and thanked everyone for the invite.

“I want to say thank you to the veterans. I want to say thank you to the men and women who serve in our nation’s uniform and to really thank you again for allowing me to see this great celebration of Winnebago culture and heritage,” said Gov. Ricketts.

The annual Pow Wow commemorating the return of Chief Little Priest is important to Winnebago’s community.

“We couldn’t gather, we couldn’t come together, we couldn’t see each other smile and hear each other laugh, and the Winnebago people and all the other nations understand that that’s medicine, and we’re medicine to each other.”

The singing and dancing contests will go on throughout the weekend with drum groups coming from as far as Canada and California to compete for prizes.

Those who were not able to attend this year’s Pow Wow for any reason can still tune in to a live stream on the Winnebago Tribe’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.