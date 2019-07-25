Winnebago Tribe honors veterans at 153rd Annual Winnebago Homecoming Powwow and Celebration

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – It’s known as one of the oldest powwows in the world. The Winnebago Tribe set up their tents Wednesday in hopes of honoring war heroes of the past.

The celebration began around 6 a.m. after the Winnebago Tribe raised American flags to honor veterans and Chief Little Priest along with 75 other Winnebago warriors who served with the U.S. Cavalry in 1865.

Aric Armell, the powwow committee chairman, explained why the tribe celebrates these heroes.

“We all came here. We all had a veteran in our family at some time. We come here to honor veterans and for kinship,” said Armell.

The celebration featured traditional songs, dances, and food. There were craft vendors and local law enforcement attending the event. Camping was open to the public, making it a time to reconnect with community members

Fran Free, a Winnebago tribe member, came from across the country to visit her family and to participate in the celebration.

“We get to reconnect with everybody and all of our family comes home and so that’s what it does. It brings our community back together,” said Free.

The celebration will last until Sunday. There will be singing and drumming contests throughout the homecoming with the chance to win thousands of dollars.

You can find a full schedule of the events here.