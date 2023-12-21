WINNEBAGO, Nebraska (KCAU)– Every three to five years, Ho-Chunk Inc. runs an economic study on the town of Winnebago, Nebraska. This year, officials saw their efforts to better their town benefiting both citizens and businesses.

“Over the last twenty years, the median income has grown dramatically in our community,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc. “The number of people below the household median has dropped by six and the number of people above it has gone up by 186, so we’ve been intentional about trying to build a middle class here.”

The median income of citizens on the Winnebago Reservation grew 78% from 1990 to 2022, compared to the rest of Nebraska growing 16% across the state.

“The Winnebago Tribe has really built a lot of institutions in the community; the college, the hospital, housing, Educare, gaming, and Ho-Chunk Inc.,” Morgan said. “Creating that sort of system has allowed really organic entrepreneurial growth to take place, and it really is a vibrant community now.”

When Manoj Patil, the president of Little Priest Tribal College, was first hired at the school, there were only 130 students; this year he reports more than 210 students in attendance, the largest group of students in the college’s history. Winnebago overall has seen an increase of 302% in adults with bachelor’s degrees or higher.

“By having more graduates complete their associate’s degrees and moving to their bachelor’s degree — a recent study we did, twelve of the thirteen graduates from Little Priest and Wayne State have come back and worked in the Winnebago tribe,” Patil said. “So these graduates are coming back, serving their community.”

According to Ho-Chunk Inc, the tribe has seen a 12% increase in home ownership as well.

“I’m getting to be a product of that,” Aaron LaPointe, Senior Director of Operations with Ho-Chunk Inc., said. “I got to go off to college, my wife went off to college with me as well, and we both graduated, both tribal members, and we got to come back and buy a home. We bought a home four years ago here in Winnebago in the Ho-Chunk Village. Now we have a son and another son on the way that are going to get to reap the benefits.”

Ho-Chunk officials said they are pleased with these results, but don’t plan on slowing down on improving the community.

“We’ve identified some areas where we can do better; more houses, more jobs, more everything,” Morgan said. “We’ll take a short victory lap, because we’ve shown some progress, but we’re gonna get back to work and see if we can make Winnebago even better.”

Morgan said if he was born twenty years earlier, he wouldn’t have been the CEO of anything. However, thanks to the company’s efforts over the years, the sky’s the limit for the younger generations.