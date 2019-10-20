Winnebago Tribe Councilman passes away

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — A Winnebago Tribe Councilman passed away on Friday after a short battle with cancer.

Coly Brown, the Winnebago Tribal Chairman, has ordered all American flags and Winnebago Tribal flags on the reservation to be at half staff in honor of the Councilman.

James Snow, 72 of Winnebago, passed away on Friday after battling a short fight with cancer. He’s a veteran who served in Vietnam with the United States Army and is a lifelong member of the Winnebago Veterans Association.

According to the release, he worked as a community health representative and then as a motor vehicle operator for the Indian health services in Winnebago.

Snow was on the Winnebago Tribe Council Member from 1999 to 2008. He was reelected into the Council in 2015, according to the release.

The funeral for Snow will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Augustine’s Church in Winnebago.

Winnebago Tribal Chairman, Coly Brown released the following statement: