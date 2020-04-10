Winnebago Tribe continues to take precautions as COVID-19 spreading in Siouxland

When word of the COVID-19 outbreak started to spread in Siouxland, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska was one of the first communities to take action.

WINNEBAGO, Neb (KCAU) – When word of the COVID-19 outbreak started to spread in Siouxland, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska was one of the first communities to take action.

It’s been a month since Winnebago put in a travel ban for all tribal employees, an early precaution that public health administrator Mona Zuffante says has paid off so far.

“Right now we have only done six tests and we have no cases still here in Winnebago,” said Zuffante.

Zuffante said being extra cautious is important since the tribal hospital is limited on ventilators and will have to rely on other local hospitals for support. The tribe’s COVID-19 task force is already looking for a Plan B.

“We are going to be working through those influxes, trying to establish other areas such as our gym that we can use to maybe have less sick be there,” said Zuffante.

Zuffante says the task force has been using their weekly COVID-19 update Facebook Lives to make sure the tribe understands the gravity of the situation.

“We have been working pretty tightly across the organization. We are just trying to let other corporations in the Winnebago community know what we are doing and ask them what they are doing and work together. And I think that’s a pretty special thing that has been happening,” said Emilee Longuski, the communications director for Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System.

As the threat level increases, Zuffante says they already have extra regulations planned to keep the community safe.

“We are trying to remember our culture and incorporate that into our everyday activities and trying to be mindful of those situations and how those play out and trying to respectful at the same time and incorporate our spiritual leaders in some of those decision making processes,” said Zuffante.