SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – Colorful tribal wear and traditional Native American music and dance were the scene at Winnavegas Casino on Saturday.

Tribes from all over the U.S. gathered for the last Bear Moon Powwow and everyone sang and danced together for the grand entry ceremony with dance competitions held afterward.

“Winnebago Tribe is one of the tribes that want to bring some of the culture back, a way of giving back to our communities, not only that but maybe even come down and learn something, make some new friends,” said Garan Coons with the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

