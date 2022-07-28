WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — Thursday marked the beginning of the 156th year of the Winnebago Homecoming Celebration.

Every year the celebration brings families together from all over the world. One guest said that they drove from Albuquerque, New Mexico to attend the celebration.

“There’s nothing like being in the powwow circle,” Eloy Stcyr Trujillo Gonzales said. “There’s nothing like experiencing the vibration, the drum, hearing the singing, there’s nothing like. It’s just, more than anything, it’s a calming feeling. It’s this feeling of like things just kinda simpler in the hoopla in life and stuff just aren’t as, I don’t know, aren’t as heavy.”

Whether you’re attending for the food or the entertainment. It’s the music that seems to inspire the ceremonial dancing featured during the pow wow.

“The drums been calling me, every year, every year I say I’m gonna dance next year. a couple months ago I decided I was gonna do it,” said Lloid Hamilton.

Lloid told me that the excitement of it all keeps bringing him back.

“The celebration, meeting new people, watching the dancers, listening to the drum groups, everything, everything about it. It’s good,” Hamilton said.

The Homecoming Celebration continues until Sunday night.

For those unable to attend the celebration, the Winnebago Tribe YouTube page will have a live stream for folks to watch.