Winnebago tribal members receive Pfizer COVID vaccine

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — History in the making as local hospitals administer some of the first Pfizer COVID vaccines in Siouxland.

65 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were administered at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago, Nebraska.

Although the supply is limited, Winnebago Tribal members said it’s the first sign of light during a dark time.

Faye Tompkins was one of four nurses administering the first Pfizer COVID vaccines at Twelve Clans.

“We’re so excited this morning to get this vaccine and to start administering it. See, I get choked up about it already. But I think our employees, our community, everyone is so excited to receive this vaccine,” Tompkins said.

She said this moment took a lot of preparation and teamwork.

“Blessed, honored and very humbled.”

Mona Zuffante was one of the first people to receive the vaccine.

“Our people have struggled a lot, excuse me, you know in the last nine months and so this is a sign of hope for our people that we’re going to continue on. We’ve struggled a lot over these last centuries and each pandemic we’ve stepped up and we’ve faced that and we’re resilient, strong people and so this is just another milestone that we will accomplish and overcome,” Zuffante said.

Zuffante said she was a bit apprehensive about getting the vaccine, at first, but thought it was important to be a positive role model for others.

“We want our people to take the vaccine, because we can’t afford for any of our people to be lost. We’ve suffered enough,” Zuffante added.

Tribal members said one of the biggest challenges throughout the pandemic has been suspending cultural traditions, like large gatherings. They hope the vaccine will allow them to be who they are, once again.