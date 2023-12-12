WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — The Winnebago Reservation has seen continued growth over the last three decades. That’s according to a new study release by Ho-Chunk.

The study on”American Indian economic and social change” found that the reservation has seen a growing middle class, “despite Great Plains tribes being among poorest in the nation,” according to a release by Ho-Chunk, the Winnebago Tribe’s economic development entity, who also sponsored the study.

The study looked at 30 years of development in the reservation and how the reservation progressed due to specific actions the Winnebago Tribe took toward economic and community development.

The study found that the median income of Native Americans on the Winnebago Reservation grew 78% between 1990 and 2022. This is in contrast to the median income of all Nebraskans only growing 16%. In addition, the number of middle-class households doubled in the same period. Lastly, the number of Native Americans living in poverty dropped from about one-half to one-third, though the amount living in poverty is still about three times higher than the nation or any of the tri-states.

“The Winnebago Tribe has significantly improved its people’s lives in a generation, and is taking control of its future,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc. “What is happening today begins to realize the visions of Tribal leaders going back generations. But there is still

much work to do. We need to bring up our entire community.”

Economist Jonathan B. Taylor, who authored the study’s analysis, credited the Winnebago Tribe’s progress to intentional policies and efforts. In 1994, the Winnebago Tribe started Ho-Chunk to help create jobs and diversify its revenue. They said that the tribe’s casino was “decimated” by competition from state-regulated casinos in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Now, Ho-Chunk has contracts with the federal government and is working to develop the largest Nebraska state-regulated casinos in Lincoln and Omaha.

“The Winnebago Tribe’s progress is the intentional result of the tribal policies, institutions and management efforts, all of which have been gaining in technical sophistication and synergistic force over the past three decades,” concluded Taylor.

You can look at the full study here.