Winnebago reaches 70% vaccination rate for community members ages 12 and up

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — The Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD) announced 70% of people living in Winnebago who are at least twelve years old have received at least once dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WPHD said they conducts weekly community vaccination clinics every Wednesday at Winnebago Public School. The clinics are open to any individual who is twelve years old and older. The vaccine available is the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“Reaching this milestone reflects the commitment that the Winnebago Community has to keeping their people safe. We are honored to be a part of this fight against COVID-19, and I am proud of our staff who have worked tirelessly to help get us to this point,” said Mona Zuffante, WPHD Public Health Administrator.

Vaccinations in Winnebago increased after the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska announced plans to hold their 155th Annual Winnebago Homecoming Celebration on July 23-July 25. To attend,, the Tribe is requiring all in attendance to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Individuals will be required to present their COVID-19 vaccination record card or immunizations prior to entry. Children 0-11 can attend the event if accompanied by a fully-vaccinated adult.

Currently, there are no active cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago and WPHD is continuing to work toward their goal of vaccinating at least 80% of the Winnebago Community. Anyone interested in receiving their COVID-19 vaccine can call (402) 878-2258 or visit the WPHD website.