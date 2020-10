SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- Siouxlanders were able to take a box of free meat home from a pork distribution event that took place Thursday morning in the parking lot of Mercy Field in the Lewis and Clark Park.

“We decided to have over here on the Iowa side. One because we haven’t been in Iowa yet and two because Mercy Field [has] a lot larger parking lot. We were able to pack a lot more cars in here. We didn’t want to take up any room out into the traffic. We didn’t want to cause traffic jams like we did the last time," said Rhonda Robson, CEO of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.