Winnebago Public School cancels class for rest of week due to COVID concerns

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – Winnebago Public School announced they will be canceling school for the rest of the week.

According to the school’s Facebook page, the school has made the decision after receiving information from the Winnebago Health Department.

No activities or practices will go on until September 20.

September 17 will be a virtual learning day, with all assigned work to be completed.

Curbside meal pickup is available from 9 to 12 for students.

Latest Stories