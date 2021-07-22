Winnebago Pow Wow returns as 3-day celebration

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Pow Wow is back on Friday and will go on until Sunday. Last year’s Pow Wow was hosted in September as a one-day event, rather than over the summer. Although it’s usually a four-day celebration, the 155th anniversary is ready for the weekend fun.

Isabel Bigfire has been a vendor with her family at the Winnebago Pow Wow for more than a decade. Last year’s pandemic didn’t allow for vendors to work the event.

“For me, it’s refreshing to come back here to start over. Like what we were doing the past few years,” said Isabel Bigfire.

Les Painter is one of the events participants. He said this year’s festivities wouldn’t be possible without an important requirement.

“You have to be fully vaccinated to attend the celebration. Anyone and everyone over the age of 12 that is fully vaccinated can attend. Although 11 and under aren’t able to get the vaccination yet, they are still allowed to attend just as long as everybody in the home is vaccinated,” said Les Painter.

Painter sees the homecoming celebration as a great way for the community and first time visitors to come together.

“If you’re able to attend the celebration or if you already have attended the celebration in the past, you know what I’m talking about, about that spirit. The feeling that you get like from, like if it’s a holiday,” said Painter.

“Yeah, it means everything to be back here to be doing this so we can raise the money that we need and, and for me to be a part of it, it means everything to come back and help my family out,” said Bigfire.

Painter said that throughout the weekend, he expects to see 500 to 1,000 dance participants for the Winnebago Pow Wow. A full schedule of events is available here.