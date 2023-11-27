WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for a missing woman.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska posted on its Facebook page Monday saying Sadie Jefferson-Little Thunder is missing.

She was last seen on Nov. 20. wearing a bark blue hoodie, blue jeans, black socks and no shoes.

Jefferson-Little Thunder is described as having dark brown hair and brown eyes. She also weighs about 220 pounds and is 5-feet 5-inches tall, the post said. She also has a long scar on her left arm.

Anyone with information about where Jefferson-Little Thunder may be is asked to call the Winnebago Police Department at 402-878-2245.