OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A Winnebago man was sentenced for the killing and burning of a woman at an abandoned cabin.

Jonathan Rooney, 27, of Winnebago, Nebraska, was sentenced Friday for the killing and burning of Kozee Decorah, 22, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Rooney was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment, 120 months for manslaughter and 180 months for the destruction of evidence.

The release states that Rooney was found guilty in December 2021 for killing Decorah and then burning her body along with other evidence at an abandoned cabin on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

On May 16, 2020, Decorah called the Winnebago Police Department to report a vehicle that she, Rooney, and their baby were using was stuck in a remote area of the reservation. Police were unable to locate them after finding the vehicle. Officers later noticed a fire in an outhouse of a remote cabin where they found Rooney and the baby along what they believed to be blood.

Human remains were found in the fire, and Decorah was identified through dental records.