Winnebago man sentenced for ramming into Iowa police officer’s car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Winnebago man who intentionally rammed into an Iowa police officer’s car has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Douglas St. Cyr, 30, of Winnebago, Nebraska, was sentenced Friday for his actions in July in Sioux City.

Prosecutors say officers were trying to arrest St. Cyr on an outstanding warrant and had his car boxed in when he intentionally rammed into the undercover officer’s car.

The officer fired one shot at St. Cyr’s car. Cyr, who was not hit, tried to flee on foot but was arrested.

The Sioux City Journal says he was found guilty last month of assault on a police officer and three other counts.