Winnebago man sentenced for abusive sexual contact with minors

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A Winnebago man was sentenced to two counts of abusive sexual contact with a minor and one count of terroristic threats.

According to a release, Rodney Thomas, 41, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha to 24 months in prison on each count of abusive sexual contact, 36 months for terroristic threats, and 12 months on a violation of supervised release. He will serve a total of 96 months in prison. He will then serve five years of supervised release after his prison term.

In November 2019, a man contacted Winnebago Police and stated that his fifteen-year-old daughter had reported being inappropriately touched by Thomas. During the investigation, four minor females reported that a group of them had been hanging out at a house when Thomas, a friend of the homeowner’s father, came over to the house intoxicated. Three of the minors reported that Thomas had touched them inappropriately over their clothing or attempted to do so. When the girls learned that Thomas had done the same to each of them, they confronted Thomas, who threatened to kill them and their families.

Thomas had been released from federal prison approximately four days prior to the incident. Thomas was also subject to sex offender registration requirements due to a 2004 conviction for sexual abuse of minors.

This case was investigated by the Winnebago Police Department, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.