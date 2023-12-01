OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A Winnebago man has been federally sentenced to nine years in prison for abusive sexual contact with a minor and for failing to register as a sex offender.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Nebraska stated in a release that Alan Walker, 41, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha.

Walker was sentenced to 108 months in prison. After his term, he will have five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Authorities said that Walker entered a residence in September 2022 where an 11-year-old child was sleeping and inappropriately touched the child. The child woke up and reported the contact to an adult who then notified law enforcement.

Walker had been convicted of third-degree sexual assault out of Douglas County, Nebraska, in 2012. This required him to register as a sex offender. In September 2022, Walker failed to update his address as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The FBI investigated the case.