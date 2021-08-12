Winnebago hospital reports Delta variant-related death

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — A Winnebago hospital is reporting a death due to the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Winnebago.

According to the Twelve Clans Unity Hospital, it has been confirmed the deceased individual had the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is more contagious than previous strains of COVID-19.

The hospital said anyone who still hasn’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, or needs a second booster shot of the two-dose Pfizer series, to contact the Public Health Nursing Department at (402) 878-2258 to schedule a vaccine appointment.