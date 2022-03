WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — Several fire departments responded to a house fire in Winnebago on Monday afternoon.

Winnebago Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 1100 block of Thunder Way of a house fire around 1:30 p.m.

Homer Fire Department later arrived on the scene to provide assistance followed by fire departments from Pender, Walthill, Homer, and Dakota Covington.

This is a developing story. We’ll update when more information is available.