Winnebago confirms first known case of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the area of Winnebago.

Health officials said the individual is in good condition and remains isolated at home to prevent the spread of infection to others. To protect the patient’s privacy, no other details will be released at this time.

The individual who tested positive is suspected to have been a community-spread case.

The Winnebago Public Health Department is actively investigating when the individual’s symptoms began and is reaching out to any potential contacts of the individual.

Danelle Smith, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System CEO, said community members are urged to say home as much as possible and to practice social distancing if you must go out for essential supplies.

“The Winnebago Public Health Department and Twelve Clans Unity Hospital are working in cooperation to take all the appropriate steps to identify potential exposures, ensure necessary isolation precautions are taken, and provide testing to individuals when warranted,” Smith said.

According to the health department, testing was conducted with a sample taken at the individual’s home by the Winnebago Public Health Department’s Public Health Nursing Department and shipped via carrier to a certified laboratory to confirm the diagnosis.

Steps taken by the healthcare system to protect the community include implementing a no visitor policy within the hospital, increasing the frequency of cleaning facilities, making certain services available remotely, implementing a drive-thru pharmacy, and placing staff on telework status when possible.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.

