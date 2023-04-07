WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — It is still a couple of days from Easter Sunday but that’s not stopping Winnebago from getting in the Easter spirit.

The community kicked off Easter on Friday with many events for the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System’s 11th annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza.

Events included a free petting zoo and pony rides and of course an egg hunt with more than 12,000 eggs. Hunts were separated into age groups so everyone had a fair chance to find some eggs.

KCAU 9’s Mallory Smith joined in on the fun. Watch her experience below.