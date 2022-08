WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – A local boil advisory has been lifted, while another has been extended.

The boil advisory for the Winnebago Village has been lifted, a post from the Tribe said.

On August 3, officials reported a main water break in Winnebago, which caused the closure of their healthcare facilities. Water was handed out to the community, and residents were told to boil any water.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials said the boil advisory was lifted.