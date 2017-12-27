December 20, 2017 – It’s WINNter Wednesday at WinnaVegas Casino Resort! Make sure to tune in each Wednesday to KCAU 9 News at 11:30 during the months of December and January to find out what the midday temperature is – that will determine the price of the buffet at WinnaVegas from 5 PM to 9 PM!
For example:
If it’s 25° outside, the buffet will cost $2.50
Today’s temperature during the midday show was 2°. That means the all-you-can-eat buffet will be offered at the low price of just $.20!
Enjoy!
WinnaVegas WINNter Wednesday 12/27/17
