WinnaVegas WINNter Wednesday 12/27/17

December 20, 2017 – It’s WINNter Wednesday at WinnaVegas Casino Resort! Make sure to tune in each Wednesday to KCAU 9 News at 11:30 during the months of December and January to find out what the midday temperature is – that will determine the price of the buffet at WinnaVegas from 5 PM to 9 PM!

For example:
If it’s 25° outside, the buffet will cost $2.50

Today’s temperature during the midday show was 2°. That means the all-you-can-eat buffet will be offered at the low price of just $.20!

Enjoy!

