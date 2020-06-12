WinnaVegas welcomes back guests with new safety protocols

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – After closing for nearly three months, casinos in Iowa are back up and running. On Friday, the WinnaVegas Casino Resort welcomed back guests.

WinnaVegas is following safety recommendations from the CDC, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the National Indian Gaming Commission. They are operating at 50% compacity, and anyone entering the building will have their temperature checked first.

“I’m so excited. We haven’t gambled in quite a while, and this is one of our favorite places that we come,” said Naomi Herfel, a visitor.

The doors are now open for customers at WinnaVegas Casino and Resort.

“I’ve been going stir crazy. I just said machines, I just gotta have some machines. And we do quite well on the machines,” Herfel said.

However, guests will have some new guidelines to follow to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Requiring everyone to wear a mask during this first phase, no smoking, no one under 18 years of age, we want to protect everyone in the community, social distancing standards, and a lot of cleaning and disinfecting for the guests and the team members,” WinnaVegas Casino Resort General Manager Mayan Beltran said.

When a guest comes to sit down at a slot machine, the one next to them is going to disable to help implement social distancing.

“The one that you are on will notify a staff member to come to clean it. They will clean it. They will put a card in, reset the machine, and it’s open for business again. We have a sanitation squad. You will see them walking around in a different colored green shirt, so we will also see all the different people we have going around cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting, and ensuring safety for our guest’s team members and our community,” said Beltran.

He added that they are monitoring COVID-19 trends to determine when certain restrictions can be lifted.

“We gotta look at the data. We have to look at the stuff that is going on around us in the Siouxland community, how the rates of the positive cases are going and things like that,” said Beltran.

“I think this is excellent, the way they’re going to be doing this stuff,” said Herfel.

The Hard Rock in Sioux City opened its doors on June 2. Blackbird Bend Casino has announced it will reopen June 15.