Winnavegas Casino Resort to reopen on June 12 with safety protocols

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – WinnaVegas Casino Resort announced on Monday that they will reopen and resume casino operations at 50% capacity on Friday at 10 a.m.

The new hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week. Officials said the expanded hours of operation will be determined on a later date.

The company said the reopening process will be conducted in phases with select gaming machines and other amenities remaining closed in the initial phase.

The time between phases will be based upon how safe guests are adhering to safety guidelines and protocols set forth by casino management.

“This is an exciting time for all of us at WinnaVegas,” said WinnaVegas General Manager Mayan Beltran, “Reopening the property signifies the first step back to that feeling of normalcy we’ve all been looking for…I’m excited for all our team members to get back to doing what they do best; providing the best gaming and entertainment experience possible for our guests.”

FOOD SERVICE

WinnaVegas said during phase one, food and beverage venues will have limited hours of operation with Kasu Café and Bingo Concessions open.

The Flower Island Buffet will be converted to a restaurant-style with tableside service and a limited menu. The 360 Lounge and the Casino Bar will not permit standing or sitting.

Food service will be available for to-go orders and sit-down dining service will be limited to allow for physical distancing between guests.

GAMES

Bingo sessions will adhere to social distancing and the total amount of guests allowed to play bingo will be limited to that capacity.

Table Games, including poker, will remain closed in the initial phase and will reopen on a later date.

NO SMOKING

The company said during the first phase, the entire casino property will be non-smoking and will temporarily restrict anyone under 18-years-old from entering the Resort.

HOTEL

The hotel will be open from Thursday through Sunday and will be closed Sunday through Wednesday nights.

Guest amenities will be limited with valet, golf simulators, video gaming room, fitness room, and hotel pool remaining closed in the initial phase.

High-contact areas including elevators, escalators, door handles, and lobby areas will be cleaned and maintained often.

WinnaVegas said its management plans to re-evaluate and make adjustments in the coming weeks and months to slowly open the remaining venues and amenities when it is safe to do so.

New property cleaning guidelines are being implemented to include several new initiatives such as:

The use of a self-cleaning antimicrobial coating throughout the property

Physical distancing practices including floor decals

Additional cleaning protocols

Plexiglass shields

Personal protective equipment (PPE)

Comprehensive team member training

Safety and hygiene signage

Several other procedures throughout the property to ensure a safe environment for all guests and team members.

MASKS, TEMPERATURE CHECKS, DISTANCING PRACTICES

Masks, that cover both the nose and mouth, will be mandatory for all guests and team members while on the property.

The entrance into the casino will include its team members greeting each guest to the resort and will be screened (external temperature check) and are asked to use hand sanitizer.

Appropriate signage will also be prominently displayed outlining proper mask usage and current physical distancing practices in use throughout the resort.

“We have incorporated the strictest guidelines, cleaning practices and protocols that ensure the safety of our team members and our guests who choose to come to WinnaVegas to be entertained,” said Beltran, “Our #1 priority is the safety and well-being for anyone who visits WinnaVegas and we feel we have exceeded the guidelines for our industry.”

Casino management mentions it will continue to utilize social media and its website to communicate and inform the public on any new developments regarding the different phases of reopening the Casino Resort.

