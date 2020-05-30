WinnaVegas Casino Resort to remain closed

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – WinnaVegas Casino Resort announced on Friday that they will remain closed due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

Officials said although the Casino is located in Sloan, many of its employees live in Winnebago.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska oversees and has full authority over WinnaVegas Casino Resort operations.

Officials said the Winnebago Tribal Council met on Friday morning and agreed to keep the entire resort closed until further notice.

The Tribal Council is scheduled to reconvene on June 12 and will re-evaluate reopening the Casino Resort at that time.

“This was a tough decision but this is all about protecting the safety and well-being of our employees, guests, and surrounding communities. We will continue to monitor the data released by local and state public health agencies and will make a decision to reopen when we feel confident that our community as a whole is safe,” said Mayan Beltran, WinnaVegas General Manager.

Officials mentioned that the Casino management will continue to utilize social media, Facebook and Twitter, and their website to communicate and inform the public on any new developments.

Latest Stories