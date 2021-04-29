WinnaVegas Casino Resort celebrates 29 years

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – The WinnaVegas Casino Resort turned 29 on Thursday.

Winnebago tribal members along with Siouxlanders gathered at the casino in celebration.

A Winnebgao chairwoman said as a child, tribal members didn’t have enough resources to fund programs and health care, and the anniversary of WinnaVegas is a celebration of the tribe’s success and resiliency.

“As a current tribal chair woman, I’m standing on the shoulders of our former tribal leaders that had the fortitude to build this casino. That we would carry their vision forward,” Victoria Kitcheyan said.

Kitcheyan said they’re looking forward to the next 29 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories