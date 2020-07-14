WinnaVegas Casino Resort announces Phase Two of reopening

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – WinnaVegas Casino Resort announced on Tuesday that effective on Friday, July 17 they will expand hours of casino operations from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 24 hours on the weekend.

Table games operations will also reopen on July 17 at 10 a.m. The hotel will now be open from Wednesday through Saturday.

“We feel we’ve made the right decision to open with one of the strictest protocols of any local casino,” said Mayan Beltran, WinnaVegas General Manager. “We feel confident our cleaning and social distancing practices are ready for Phase Two…I’m excited for all of us to get back to doing what they do best; providing the best gaming and entertainment experience possible for our guests.”

Officials said table games will open with masks mandatory as that’s required throughout the property. Dealers will be required to wear masks and gloves. The hours of operations for the table games are from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Poker will remain closed until further notice.

The casino mentions that during phase two Kasu Café will operate under normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week.

The Flowers Island Restaurant’s new hours of operations will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends.

The 360 Lounge and the Casino Bar will now allow standing or sitting.

Officials said the entire casino property will continue to be non-smoking and will still temporarily restrict anyone under the age of 18 from entering the resort. The valet, golf stimulators, video gaming room, fitness room, and hotel pool will remain closed for now.

In addition, masks are still mandatory for every guest and team member while on the WinnaVegas property.

The entrance restrictions are lifted whereas guests may enter and exit the location from any of the entrances but upon entering, the casino are still requiring temperature checks and masks.

“You, the guests, let us know you appreciated the efforts we made as a team to ensure your safety,” said Beltran. “We look forward to bringing our favorite table games back for you to enjoy with the same amount of confidence in our safety protocols we have shown since we re-opened.”

WinnaVegas adds that expanded hours of operation will be determined on a later date.

For the latest updates on the reopening of WinnaVegas Casino Resort, go to their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages and visit their website.

