SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) — Thanks to the donations of casino patrons, the WinnaVegas Casino was able to donate more than $20,500 to local charities in the Sioux City area.

Donations went to Winnebago Qualicb, the Winnebago Reformed Church, the Crittenton Center and ATLAS of Winnebago. A press release from WinnaVegas Casino did not specify how much each individual charity received.

“We are pleased to help out our local charities during this special time of the year when help is most needed,” WinnaVegas General Manager Michael Michaud said in a press release. “We applaud our guests at WinnaVegas Casino Resort for their generosity for the past few months and we look forward to supporting those in need.”

Both Winnebago Qalicb and the Crittenton Center focus on helping children. Winnebago Qalicb partners with Nebraska Head Start and Early Head Start to help provide services for 192 low-income children in the Winnebago. The Crittenton center provides services to children, teens, and families the support they need.

ATLAS of Winnebago helps advocate for members of the Winnebago Tribe in registering for government programs as well as helping those with drug, alcohol, and mental health problems

The donation comes as a result of guests dropping slot tickets into a donation box. Donations also come from guitar auctions and change donated at the ticket redemption machine.