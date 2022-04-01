SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) — When the WinnaVegas Casino Resort opened in 1992, it was just three trailers connected together. Friday they celebrated their 30th anniversary.

Members of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska as well as the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce celebrated the anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Throughout its 30 years, WinnaVegas has donated more than $5 million to the Siouxland Community.

Michael Michaud is the interim general manager of WinnaVegas. He said the Siouxland community has always been so supportive of WinnaVegas and they are committed to reciprocating that support.

“With all that combined, it really shows the testament that the tribe has invested into this community and it’s important that we continue to strive and make those things better,” Michaud said.

WinnaVegas has paid more than $311 million in wages they employ hundreds of regional residents.