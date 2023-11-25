SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People were giving thanks Thursday, but on this Black Friday some Siouxland citizens were giving their blood. Wings Air Rescue and LifeServe Blood Center held a special blood drive on Friday encouraging people to give the gift of life.

The Sioux City donor center expected 50 registered donors and received more than 60 pints of blood.

Every person who gave blood received a tabletop bag toss game and was entered in a chance to win a full-size bag toss set and the opportunity to ride in a helicopter with wings air one.

Despite the fun prizes, donor Ronald Isaacson knew his contribution was the real gift.

“Cancer patients and people having surgeries and stuff need it, and it’s a commodity that I can donate for somebody else to use,” said Isaacson.

Life-Serve Blood Center serves more than 160 hospitals across Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska.